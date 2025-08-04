  • Home>
5 Batters With Most Runs at World Test Championship

England’s Joe Root has become the first batter ever to score 6,000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Here’s a look at the top 5 leading run-scorers in WTC history.

August 4, 2025
1/5

Joe Root

England's Joe Root is the first player to score 6000 plus runs in WTC. He has scored 6080 runs in 69 matches so far.

2/5

Steven Smith

Steven Smith from Australia has scored a total of 4278 runs in 55 matches.

3/5

Marnus Labuschagne

The Aussie has scored 4225 runs in 53 test matches.

4/5

Ben Stokes

The English batter has scored a total of 3616 runs in 57 matches so far.

5/5

Travis Head

Travis Head from Australia has scored a total of 3300 runs in 52 test matches.

