5 Batters With Most Runs at World Test Championship
England’s Joe Root has become the first batter ever to score 6,000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Here’s a look at the top 5 leading run-scorers in WTC history.
1/5
Joe Root
England's Joe Root is the first player to score 6000 plus runs in WTC. He has scored 6080 runs in 69 matches so far.
2/5
Steven Smith
Steven Smith from Australia has scored a total of 4278 runs in 55 matches.
3/5
Marnus Labuschagne
The Aussie has scored 4225 runs in 53 test matches.
4/5
Ben Stokes
The English batter has scored a total of 3616 runs in 57 matches so far.
5/5
Travis Head
Travis Head from Australia has scored a total of 3300 runs in 52 test matches.