5 Batters With Most Runs in 4th Innings of World Test Championship Matches
Joe Root leads the charts for most runs in the fourth innings of World Test Championship (WTC) matches, scoring 1,097 with three centuries. Fellow England stars Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow follow with 768 and 565 runs. Here is a look at top 5 scorers in 4th innings of the test match in WTC.
Joe Root
England's Joe Root has scored the most runs in the fourth innings of test matches in the WTC with a total of 1097 runs, which includes three centuries.
Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes has scored a total of 768 runs in 4th innings with two centuries.
Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam has scored 572 runs in the 4th innings in the WTC with one century.
Jonny Bairstow
England's Jonny Bairstow has scored 565 runs in the WTC in 4th innings with two centuries.
Jermaine Blackwood
The West Indian Jermaine Blackwood has scored a total of 564 runs in the fourth innings of WTC.