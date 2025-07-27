  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

The record for the most runs scored in a Test series for India belongs to Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary opener amassed 774 runs in just four matches during the 1971 tour of the West Indies, a feat that remains unmatched in Indian Test history.

By: Last Updated: July 27, 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
1/6

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

Sunil Gavaskar – 774 vs West Indies (1971). The record for the most runs scored in a Test series for India belongs to Sunil Gavaskar.

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
2/6

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

Sunil Gavaskar – 732 vs West Indies (1978-79). Gavaskar crossed the 700 runs mark for the second time against the same opponent in 1978-78 series.

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
3/6

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 vs England (2023- 2024). Jaiswal was the highest scorer in the test series held in India.

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
4/6

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

Virat Kohli – 692 vs Australia (2014-15). Kohli captained India in this series in the first and fourth test.

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
5/6

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India

Shubman Gill – 658* vs England (2025). Gill is expected to cross more milestones in this present series in England.

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

Image Credit - X

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery
5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?