5 Batters With Most runs in a Test Series for India
The record for the most runs scored in a Test series for India belongs to Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary opener amassed 774 runs in just four matches during the 1971 tour of the West Indies, a feat that remains unmatched in Indian Test history.
Sunil Gavaskar – 774 vs West Indies (1971). The record for the most runs scored in a Test series for India belongs to Sunil Gavaskar.
Sunil Gavaskar – 732 vs West Indies (1978-79). Gavaskar crossed the 700 runs mark for the second time against the same opponent in 1978-78 series.
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 vs England (2023- 2024). Jaiswal was the highest scorer in the test series held in India.
Virat Kohli – 692 vs Australia (2014-15). Kohli captained India in this series in the first and fourth test.
Shubman Gill – 658* vs England (2025). Gill is expected to cross more milestones in this present series in England.
