5 Batters With Most Runs In Test Cricket (Men’s)

England’s Joe Root has recently surpassed Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. With 13,300* runs, he now trails only Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, edging closer to Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs. Here is a look at 5 batters with most runs in test cricket (men’s)

Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 runs. Sachin Tendulkar is the all-time highest scorer in Men's test cricket and the only one above 15,000 runs.

Ricky Ponting - 13378 runs. The right-handed Australian is second on the list and might get surpassed by Joe Root soon.

Joe Root - 13357*. The English batter would be aiming to overtake Ricky Ponting in the ongoing India-England test series.

Jacques Kallis - 13289 runs. He is the first South African to score more than 13,000 runs.

Rahul Dravid - 13288 runs. Dravid is the second Indian cricketer to cross 13,000 runs mark in Test Cricket.

