England’s Joe Root has recently surpassed Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. With 13,300* runs, he now trails only Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, edging closer to Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs. Here is a look at 5 batters with most runs in test cricket (men’s)