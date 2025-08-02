  • Home>
  • 5 Batters With Most Test Runs Against India At Home

5 Batters With Most Test Runs Against India At Home

Joe Root has etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player to score 2,000 Test runs against India on English soil. With this milestone, he surpasses Ricky Ponting, who previously held the record for the most runs against India in a single country. Here’s a look at the top five batters with the highest Test runs against India in their home countries.

August 2, 2025
1/5

Joe Root

Joe Root has scored a total of 2006 runs for England against India in 20 matches played on English soil.

2/5

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting has scored 1893 runs for Australia against India in his home country in 15 test matches (played in Australia).

3/5

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

The West Indian scored 1547 runs against India in 17 matches played on his home venues.

4/5

Zaheer Abbas

The Pakistani batter scored a total of 1327 runs in 11 test matches played against India in Pakistan.

5/5

Steve Smith

The Aussie managed to score a total of 1396 runs in 13 test matches against India on Australian soil.

