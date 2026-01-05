5 Best Art Exhibitions in Delhi You Should Not Miss: Top Galleries, Modern Art Shows and Cultural Spaces
If you love art, creativity and cultural experiences, Delhi is the place to be. The city’s thriving art exhibition scene brings together renowned galleries, emerging artists and thought provoking artworks under one roof. Here are five must visit art exhibitions in Delhi that promise inspiration, innovation and artistic brilliance.
National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)
The National Gallery of Modern Art is one of Delhi’s most iconic art spaces, featuring rotating exhibitions of modern and contemporary Indian art. From legendary painters to emerging artists, NGMA offers a deep dive into India’s artistic evolution.
Location: Jaipur House, India Gate
Best For: Modern and contemporary art lovers
Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA)
KNMA hosts thought provoking exhibitions that blend modern Indian art with international influences. Known for its curated storytelling and experimental displays, it is a must visit for serious art enthusiasts.
Location: Saket
Best For: Curated modern art exhibitions
Lalit Kala Akademi Art Gallery
A hub for visual arts, Lalit Kala Akademi regularly showcases paintings, sculptures and mixed media works by artists from across India. The exhibitions often reflect social themes and cultural narratives.
Location: Mandi House
Best For: Contemporary and experimental art
Nature Morte Gallery
Nature Morte is renowned for hosting bold, cutting edge exhibitions featuring contemporary Indian and international artists. Its minimalist space allows artworks to take center stage.
Location: Nehru Place
Best For: Avant garde and contemporary art
Vadehra Art Gallery
One of Delhi’s oldest private galleries, Vadehra Art Gallery is known for its refined exhibitions focusing on established and emerging Indian artists. The gallery also promotes art through publications and talks.
Location: Defence Colony
Best For: Fine art and modern Indian works
