LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday delhi police Indian exporters earthquake IndiGo Flight Stephanie McMahon Bollywood box office news balochistan 41st Birthday
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings

The Oval has witnessed some legendary fourth-innings bowling spells in Test history. Fred Spofforth’s iconic 7/44 in 1882 helped Australia to a historic win and sparked the Ashes rivalry. Derek Underwood’s 7/50 in 1968 remains England’s best fourth-innings figures at the venue. Bobby Peel (6/23), Fazal Mahmood (6/46), and Michael Holding (6/57) also etched their names into the record books with match-winning spells under pressure. Each of these performances came in the fourth innings, showcasing elite bowling when it mattered most.

By: Last Updated: August 3, 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
1/5

Fred Spofforth

Fred Spofforth still holds the record of best bowling figures at The Oval in the fourth innings of the match. The Aussie took 7 for 44 against England way back in 1882.

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
2/5

Derek Underwood

Derek Underwood took 7 for 50 for England against Australia in 1968.

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
3/5

Bobby Peel

The slow left-arm spinner from England managed to take 6 wickets for 23 runs against Australia in 1896.

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
4/5

Fazal Mahmood

The Pakistani right-arm medium pacer took 6 wickets for 46 runs against England in 1954.

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
5/5

Michael Holding

The West Indian pacer took 6 for 57 against England in 1976.

Tags:

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?