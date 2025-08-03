5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings

The Oval has witnessed some legendary fourth-innings bowling spells in Test history. Fred Spofforth’s iconic 7/44 in 1882 helped Australia to a historic win and sparked the Ashes rivalry. Derek Underwood’s 7/50 in 1968 remains England’s best fourth-innings figures at the venue. Bobby Peel (6/23), Fazal Mahmood (6/46), and Michael Holding (6/57) also etched their names into the record books with match-winning spells under pressure. Each of these performances came in the fourth innings, showcasing elite bowling when it mattered most.