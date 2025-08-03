5 Best Bowling Figures at The Oval in 4th Innings
The Oval has witnessed some legendary fourth-innings bowling spells in Test history. Fred Spofforth’s iconic 7/44 in 1882 helped Australia to a historic win and sparked the Ashes rivalry. Derek Underwood’s 7/50 in 1968 remains England’s best fourth-innings figures at the venue. Bobby Peel (6/23), Fazal Mahmood (6/46), and Michael Holding (6/57) also etched their names into the record books with match-winning spells under pressure. Each of these performances came in the fourth innings, showcasing elite bowling when it mattered most.
Fred Spofforth
Fred Spofforth still holds the record of best bowling figures at The Oval in the fourth innings of the match. The Aussie took 7 for 44 against England way back in 1882.
Derek Underwood
Derek Underwood took 7 for 50 for England against Australia in 1968.
Bobby Peel
The slow left-arm spinner from England managed to take 6 wickets for 23 runs against Australia in 1896.
Fazal Mahmood
The Pakistani right-arm medium pacer took 6 wickets for 46 runs against England in 1954.
Michael Holding
The West Indian pacer took 6 for 57 against England in 1976.