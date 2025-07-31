5 Best Bowling Figures By Indians at The Oval
Over the years, Indian bowlers have produced some unforgettable spells on English turf. Dismissing seasoned county-hardened English batters demands a rare blend of skill and precision. The Oval, in particular, has been a stage where Indian bowlers have repeatedly made their mark. Here’s a look at India’s best five Test innings figures at this iconic venue. Only four have taken fifers.
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar holds the record for best bowling at this venue. He took 6-38 in 1971 and India won the test.
Surendra Nath
The medium pace took 5-75 in 1959 at this ground, however India was on the losing side.
Harbhajan Singh
India's former spinner to 5-115 back in 2002 against England and the match ended in a draw.
Mohammad Nisar
The right arm pacer took 5- 120 in 1936. Despite this England won the match by 9 wickets.
Manoj Prabhakar
The right-arm medium pacer took 4-74 in 1990 against England. Despite India enforcing follow-on, the match ended in a draw.