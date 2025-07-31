5 Best Bowling Figures By Indians at The Oval

  • Home>
Over the years, Indian bowlers have produced some unforgettable spells on English turf. Dismissing seasoned county-hardened English batters demands a rare blend of skill and precision. The Oval, in particular, has been a stage where Indian bowlers have repeatedly made their mark. Here’s a look at India’s best five Test innings figures at this iconic venue. Only four have taken fifers.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
1/5

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar holds the record for best bowling at this venue. He took 6-38 in 1971 and India won the test.

2/5

Surendra Nath

The medium pace took 5-75 in 1959 at this ground, however India was on the losing side.

3/5

Harbhajan Singh

India's former spinner to 5-115 back in 2002 against England and the match ended in a draw.

4/5

Mohammad Nisar

The right arm pacer took 5- 120 in 1936. Despite this England won the match by 9 wickets.

5/5

Manoj Prabhakar

The right-arm medium pacer took 4-74 in 1990 against England. Despite India enforcing follow-on, the match ended in a draw.

