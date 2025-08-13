5 Best Bowling Figures For West Indies In ODI
The West Indies boast a proud history of dominant fast bowlers, and their top ODI bowling performances reflect that legacy. Winston Davis leads the list with an iconic 7/51 against Australia in the 1983 World Cup. Jayden Seales recently joined the elite ranks with 6/18 vs Pakistan in 2025 at Tarouba. Here is a look at 5 best bowling figures by West Indies in ODI.
Winston Davis
Winston Davis still holds the record of best bowling figures in an ODI match by a West Indian cricketer. He took 7 for 51 against Australia in 1983.
Colin Croft
Colin Croft took 6 for 15 runs against England in 1981.
Jayden Seales
Jayden Seales took 6 for 18 against Pakistan in 2025.
Fidel Edwards
Fidel Edwards grabbed 6 wickets for 22 runs against Zimbabwe in 2003.
Kemar Roach
Kemar Roach took 6 for 27 against Netherlands in 2011.