  5 Best Bowling Figures For West Indies In ODI

5 Best Bowling Figures For West Indies In ODI

The West Indies boast a proud history of dominant fast bowlers, and their top ODI bowling performances reflect that legacy. Winston Davis leads the list with an iconic 7/51 against Australia in the 1983 World Cup. Jayden Seales recently joined the elite ranks with 6/18 vs Pakistan in 2025 at Tarouba. Here is a look at 5 best bowling figures by West Indies in ODI.

Winston Davis

Winston Davis still holds the record of best bowling figures in an ODI match by a West Indian cricketer. He took 7 for 51 against Australia in 1983.

Colin Croft

Colin Croft took 6 for 15 runs against England in 1981.

Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales took 6 for 18 against Pakistan in 2025.

Fidel Edwards

Fidel Edwards grabbed 6 wickets for 22 runs against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach took 6 for 27 against Netherlands in 2011.

