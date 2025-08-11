5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI)
The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, moving away from the traditional ODI setup. So far, the tournament has featured ODIs on 14 occasions. Here’s a look at the five best bowling figures in the Asia Cup’s ODI history.
1/5
Ajantha Mendis
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis still holds the record of best bowling figures in Asia Cup (ODI format). He took 6 for 13 against India in 2008.
2/5
Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj's took 6 wickets for 21 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023.
3/5
Aaqib Javed
Pakistan's Aaqib Javed took 5 for 19 against India in 1995.
4/5
Arshad Ayub
India's Arshad Ayub took 5 for 21 against Pakistan in 1988.
5/5
Ajantha Mendis
Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis grabbed 5 for 22 runs against UAE in 2008.