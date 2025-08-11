LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI)

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI)

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, moving away from the traditional ODI setup. So far, the tournament has featured ODIs on 14 occasions. Here’s a look at the five best bowling figures in the Asia Cup’s ODI history.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Ajantha Mendis

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis still holds the record of best bowling figures in Asia Cup (ODI format). He took 6 for 13 against India in 2008.

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Mohammed Siraj

India's Mohammed Siraj's took 6 wickets for 21 runs against Sri Lanka in 2023.

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Aaqib Javed

Pakistan's Aaqib Javed took 5 for 19 against India in 1995.

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Arshad Ayub

India's Arshad Ayub took 5 for 21 against Pakistan in 1988.

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
5/5

Ajantha Mendis

Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis grabbed 5 for 22 runs against UAE in 2008.

Tags:

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery
5 Best Bowling Figures in an Innings In Asia Cup (ODI) - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?