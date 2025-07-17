India Gate Off-Limits? Try These 5 Stunning Picnic Spots in Delhi Instead
With picnics now banned at India Gate, Delhiites are seeking peaceful alternatives. From Lodhi Garden to Sunder Nursery, explore five serene picnic spots in Delhi that offer nature, history, and tranquility without the crowd.
Picnics Not Allowed at India Gate? 5 Options to Discover
The government has cancelled India Gate picnics due to crowd and maintenance concerns. Delhiites are now on the lookout for alternative destinations to spend their weekends. Here are five serene picnic destinations in the city that are just as much fun.
Lodhi Garden - A Historic & Green Retreat
Lodhi Garden is 90 acres in size and consists of numerous tombs, flowers, and large lawns. It is a suitable spot for a peaceful picnic surrounded by history.
Sunder Nursery is like Delhi's Central Park
Located close to Humayun's Tomb, this ancient park is a perfect spot for family picnics. It encloses water bodies, Mughal gardens, and picnic areas, due to which it is highly sought after by the locals.
Nehru Park - Chanakyapuri
Situated in the diplomatic belt, Nehru Park is expansive and well-groomed. It's perfect for brunch picnics in the morning, music enthusiasts, and yogis.
Garden of Five Senses - A Scenic Delight
It is not only a garden but also includes pieces of art, flower bouquets, and sitting areas. It is an ideal spot for a couple or group of friends to picnic.
Deer Park - Get a Close-Up Look at Nature and Animals
Concealed close to Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park combines heritage and nature. Look out for deer, unwind at the lake, or picnic close to old ruins in the shade.
Disclaimer
Information is based on current reports and public guidelines. Please check local regulations and park rules before planning your visit, as restrictions may change.