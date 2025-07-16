LIVE TV
  • 5 Best Healthy Alternatives to Maida for Indian Cooking and Baking

5 Best Healthy Alternatives to Maida for Indian Cooking and Baking

Looking for healthier alternatives to maida? Today, we bring to you a few nutritious flours perfect for Indian cooking and baking, rich in fiber, protein, and gluten-free options.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Whole Wheat Flour

Loaded with fiber and nutrients, whole wheat flour is perfect for rotis, parathas, and baking. It aids digestion, controls blood sugar, and is a wholesome everyday maida replacement.

Besan (Gram Flour)

Made from ground chickpeas, besan possesses high protein content and is gluten-free. Good for pakoras, chillas, and sweets, it works wonders in regulating blood sugar and maintaining heart health.

Ragi (Finger Millet) Flour

Ragi flour, rich in calcium, iron, and fiber, promotes weight loss and bone health. Prepare the nutrition-worthy meals of dosas, porridges, or rotis with it.

Jowar (Sorghum) Flour

Being gluten-free, jowar flour facilitates digestion while reducing cholesterol and is rich in antioxidants. It is just what one requires for rotis and thalipeeth while looking for clean nutrition in an Indian diet.

Almond Flour

Almond flour is low in carbohydrates and rich in protein, great for gluten-free baking. Restoring the heart, managing the weight, and adding a nutty taste to cakes, cookies, and laddoos are other benefits.

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a certified nutritionist or healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes, especially if you have allergies, diabetes, or other health conditions.

