  5 Bold Romance Novels Women Secretly Obsess Over

5 Bold Romance Novels Women Secretly Obsess Over

There are some stories that take out our boldness, romance, and fantasies on another level. Some books are just too bold, too steamy, too romantic to put down. In this gallery, we’ll be listing some sexy romance novels that have everything you want. 

August 6, 2025
Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage

This book is a romance novel that shows a single dad and Rebel Blue Ranch owner, Gus Ryder, who has a lot on his plate and needs help with his daughter, Riley. He later finds himself attracted to Riley’s babysitter, Teddy and explores the hidden depths of their feelings.

Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

Two high school students have been pen pals for seven years. Their relationship takes a sudden turn from letters to meeting for real.

Bared to You by Sylvia Day

Bared to You is a 2012 New York Times bestselling erotic new adult romance novel that focuses on the two individuals with equally abusive pasts and how they find a way to heal each other.

Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon

The series contains twenty-two books, in which an American woman crashes and becomes stranded on an ice planet.

Iris Kelly Doesn't Date by Ashley Herring Blake

A romance author who lost a love interest and is struggling with writer’s block went for a one-night stand. Which later turned into something steamy, where she sees a chance to fuel her novel.

Disclaimer

This gallery contains references to fictional romantic and mature themes meant for entertainment purposes only. Reader discretion is advised. All books mentioned are works of fiction and may include content suitable for mature audiences. We do not endorse any specific behaviors or relationships depicted in these novels.

