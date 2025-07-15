LIVE TV
5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They’re Gone

These five Bollywood films are must-watches on Netflix right now, each offering a powerful mix of drama, thrill, emotion, and storytelling. From period dramas and intense crime thrillers to thought-provoking social commentaries and quirky ensemble tales, they highlight the evolving face of Indian cinema. These titles have received critical acclaim and audience love for their unique plots and powerful performances. But there’s a catch: they’re leaving the platform soon. So, if you’re a fan of quality Hindi cinema, now is the perfect time to stream them before they disappear from your Netflix list

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They're Gone
1/5

Dhamaka (2021)

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Dhamaka is a gripping newsroom thriller that unravels under pressure. Don't miss this intense ride of suspense and ethics in journalism

Bollywood Movies Only on Netflix
2/5

Bulbbul (2020)

A haunting feminist tale set in 1880s Bengal, Bulbbul mesmerizes with its storytelling and stunning visuals. Watch it for its bold twist on mythology and horror.

5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They're Gone
3/5

Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a gritty cop solving a twisted murder in this crime thriller. A perfect watch for mystery and noir lovers.

Bollywood Movies Only on Netflix
4/5

Ludo (2020)

Anurag Basu’s Ludo blends crime, comedy, and chaos across four stories. With a stellar cast, it's a cinematic game you can’t miss

Bollywood Movies Only on Netflix
5/5

The White Tiger (2021)

This Oscar-nominated film tells a chilling rags-to-riches story exposing class and corruption in India. A must-watch, powerful narrative

5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They're Gone

5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They're Gone

5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They’re Gone - Photo Gallery
5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They’re Gone - Photo Gallery
5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They’re Gone - Photo Gallery
5 Bollywood Movies Only On Netflix – Watch Before They’re Gone - Photo Gallery

