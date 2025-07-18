These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe

- Home>
From royal lehengas to real gold jewellery, these 5 Bollywood films redefined luxury on-screen. Discover how costume budgets soared into crores to create unforgettable cinematic opulence.
Glamour Meets Grandeur
Bollywood films are known to be grand, sometimes they take money spent on costumes and jewellery to a different level. 5 Films where costumes and jewellery budgets are beyond reality:
Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
Aishwarya Rai's royal character wore real kundan jewellery and a Mughal wardrobe made by Neeta Lulla. How much did the producer spend on authenticity in production design? Rumoured to be in the crores.
Devdas (2002)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas became an immediate visual feast with the use of period pieces and traditions of Bengali costume and jewellery to make a blow out spectacle! The costumes on just Madhuri and Aishwarya's sarees cost lakhs, with unreal layers of vintage richness in every frame.
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
The historical film showcases warrior privilege and royal sophistication, featuring exceptional craftsmanship and real gold lehengas, showcasing Maratha luxury and a visual delight that surpasses reality.
Padmaavat (2018)
Deepika has said that her costumes were constructed of real embroidery, uncut diamonds, and heavy pieces of Rajputana jewellery. A single outfit cost over ₹20 lakh!
Ram Leela (2013)
Hi-end Gujarati fashion with traditional fabrics and details tied every costume together and made each clearly high designed white Gujarat-style wedding outfit a showstopper. The lehenga and antique jewellery offered an aesthetic sure to complement the imagery stating "you have arrived!"
