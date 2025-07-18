LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey EU sanctions Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe

From royal lehengas to real gold jewellery, these 5 Bollywood films redefined luxury on-screen. Discover how costume budgets soared into crores to create unforgettable cinematic opulence.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
1/7

Glamour Meets Grandeur

Bollywood films are known to be grand, sometimes they take money spent on costumes and jewellery to a different level. 5 Films where costumes and jewellery budgets are beyond reality:

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
2/7

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Aishwarya Rai's royal character wore real kundan jewellery and a Mughal wardrobe made by Neeta Lulla. How much did the producer spend on authenticity in production design? Rumoured to be in the crores.

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
3/7

Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas became an immediate visual feast with the use of period pieces and traditions of Bengali costume and jewellery to make a blow out spectacle! The costumes on just Madhuri and Aishwarya's sarees cost lakhs, with unreal layers of vintage richness in every frame.

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
4/7

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The historical film showcases warrior privilege and royal sophistication, featuring exceptional craftsmanship and real gold lehengas, showcasing Maratha luxury and a visual delight that surpasses reality.

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
5/7

Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika has said that her costumes were constructed of real embroidery, uncut diamonds, and heavy pieces of Rajputana jewellery. A single outfit cost over ₹20 lakh!

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
6/7

Ram Leela (2013)

Hi-end Gujarati fashion with traditional fabrics and details tied every costume together and made each clearly high designed white Gujarat-style wedding outfit a showstopper. The lehenga and antique jewellery offered an aesthetic sure to complement the imagery stating "you have arrived!"

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information and industry reports. Exact budget figures may vary. All images, designs, and trademarks belong to their respective owners.

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery
These 5 Bollywood Movies That Spent a Fortune on Costumes and Jewellery You Won’t Believe - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?