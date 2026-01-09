LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump caracas ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Bollywood Star Kids Redefining Fashion with Thigh-High Slits, Plunging Necklines & Jaw-Dropping Gown

5 Bollywood Star Kids Redefining Fashion with Thigh-High Slits, Plunging Necklines & Jaw-Dropping Gown

Bollywood star kids are no strangers to the limelight and now they are taking the fashion world by storm. From daring thigh high slits to plunging necklines and gowns that leave everyone speechless, these young celebs are proving that style runs in the family.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 9, 2026 17:27:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Khushi Kapoor
1/6
5 Bollywood Star Kids Redefining Fashion with Thigh-High Slits, Plunging Necklines & Jaw-Dropping Gown

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor has been turning heads with her elegant yet daring red carpet looks. Her signature style includes sleek gowns with thigh-high slits that perfectly blend sophistication and glamour.

You Might Be Interested In
Shanaya Kapoor
2/6

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is a rising fashion icon. Known for thigh-high slits, bold gowns, and off-shoulder dresses, she blends elegance with youthful charm, making heads turn on the red carpet.

Suhana Khan
3/6

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has emerged as a fashion icon among star kids. From plunging necklines to figure-hugging gowns, she combines classic silhouettes with a modern twist. Tip: She focuses on clean lines and tailored fits for a flawless appearance.

You Might Be Interested In
Janhvi Kapoor
4/6
Credit: Instagram@manishmalhotra05

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor continues to push boundaries with plunging necklines and floor-length gowns. She often experiments with textures like sequins and satin, making her a red carpet favorite.

Ananya Panday
5/6
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is all about statement gowns and modern cuts. Her thigh-high slits and off-shoulder dresses are perfect for making a dramatic entrance at any event.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS