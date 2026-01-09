5 Bollywood Star Kids Redefining Fashion with Thigh-High Slits, Plunging Necklines & Jaw-Dropping Gown
Bollywood star kids are no strangers to the limelight and now they are taking the fashion world by storm. From daring thigh high slits to plunging necklines and gowns that leave everyone speechless, these young celebs are proving that style runs in the family.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor has been turning heads with her elegant yet daring red carpet looks. Her signature style includes sleek gowns with thigh-high slits that perfectly blend sophistication and glamour.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is a rising fashion icon. Known for thigh-high slits, bold gowns, and off-shoulder dresses, she blends elegance with youthful charm, making heads turn on the red carpet.
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan has emerged as a fashion icon among star kids. From plunging necklines to figure-hugging gowns, she combines classic silhouettes with a modern twist. Tip: She focuses on clean lines and tailored fits for a flawless appearance.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor continues to push boundaries with plunging necklines and floor-length gowns. She often experiments with textures like sequins and satin, making her a red carpet favorite.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is all about statement gowns and modern cuts. Her thigh-high slits and off-shoulder dresses are perfect for making a dramatic entrance at any event.
Disclaimer
This content is for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes.