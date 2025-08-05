5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches
In the historic Test rivalry between India and England, James Anderson stands tall as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 149 wickets in 73 innings from 2006 to 2024. Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the pack with 114 wickets in 45 innings across 24 Tests. Trailing closely are spin greats BS Chandrasekhar (95 wickets in 38 innings), Anil Kumble (92 in 36), and Bishan Singh Bedi (85 in 36), underscoring India’s rich spin legacy in this enduring contest.
James Anderson
England's James Anderson leads the list with most wickets in India-England test matches. The pacer has grabbed 149 wickets in 39 test matches against India.
Ravichandran Ashwin
The only Indian bowler in the list with 100-plus wickets. The spinner has taken 114 wickets against England in 24 test matches.
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar took a total of 95 wickets against England in 23 test matches.
Anil Kumble
The Indian legend managed to take 92 test wickets against England in 19 matches.
Bishan Singh Bedi
Bishan Singh Bedi took 85 test wickets in his career against England in 22 matches.