5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches

In the historic Test rivalry between India and England, James Anderson stands tall as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 149 wickets in 73 innings from 2006 to 2024. Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the pack with 114 wickets in 45 innings across 24 Tests. Trailing closely are spin greats BS Chandrasekhar (95 wickets in 38 innings), Anil Kumble (92 in 36), and Bishan Singh Bedi (85 in 36), underscoring India’s rich spin legacy in this enduring contest.