LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches

In the historic Test rivalry between India and England, James Anderson stands tall as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 149 wickets in 73 innings from 2006 to 2024. Among Indian bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin leads the pack with 114 wickets in 45 innings across 24 Tests. Trailing closely are spin greats BS Chandrasekhar (95 wickets in 38 innings), Anil Kumble (92 in 36), and Bishan Singh Bedi (85 in 36), underscoring India’s rich spin legacy in this enduring contest.

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
1/5

James Anderson

England's James Anderson leads the list with most wickets in India-England test matches. The pacer has grabbed 149 wickets in 39 test matches against India.

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
2/5

Ravichandran Ashwin

The only Indian bowler in the list with 100-plus wickets. The spinner has taken 114 wickets against England in 24 test matches.

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
3/5

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar took a total of 95 wickets against England in 23 test matches.

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
4/5

Anil Kumble

The Indian legend managed to take 92 test wickets against England in 19 matches.

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
5/5

Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi took 85 test wickets in his career against England in 22 matches.

Tags:

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery
5 Bowlers With Most Wickets in India-England Test Matches - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?