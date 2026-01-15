LIVE TV
  • 5 Budget-Friendly Healthy Snack Ideas for Office and College Students

5 Budget-Friendly Healthy Snack Ideas for Office and College Students

Staying healthy on a tight budget can be challenging for office workers and college students. With long hours and limited time, people often end up choosing unhealthy fast food. These budget-friendly healthy snack ideas are easy to make, affordable, and perfect for keeping your energy up throughout the day.

Published: January 15, 2026 17:44:48 IST
Sprouts Chaat
1/5
Sprouts Chaat

A protein-rich and filling snack made with boiled sprouts, vegetables, and lemon, perfect for keeping hunger away.

Roasted Chana
2/5

Roasted Chana

An affordable, crunchy, and healthy snack that is easy to carry and keeps you energized.

Peanut Chikki or Roasted Peanuts
3/5

Peanut Chikki or Roasted Peanuts

A budget-friendly option packed with healthy fats that provides quick energy.

Fruit Chaat
4/5

Fruit Chaat

A refreshing snack using seasonal fruits that is rich in fiber and good for digestion.

Veg Sandwich (Brown Bread)
5/5

Veg Sandwich (Brown Bread)

A simple and filling snack made with basic vegetables, ideal for college or office breaks.

