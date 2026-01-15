5 Budget-Friendly Healthy Snack Ideas for Office and College Students
Staying healthy on a tight budget can be challenging for office workers and college students. With long hours and limited time, people often end up choosing unhealthy fast food. These budget-friendly healthy snack ideas are easy to make, affordable, and perfect for keeping your energy up throughout the day.
Sprouts Chaat
A protein-rich and filling snack made with boiled sprouts, vegetables, and lemon, perfect for keeping hunger away.
Roasted Chana
An affordable, crunchy, and healthy snack that is easy to carry and keeps you energized.
Peanut Chikki or Roasted Peanuts
A budget-friendly option packed with healthy fats that provides quick energy.
Fruit Chaat
A refreshing snack using seasonal fruits that is rich in fiber and good for digestion.
Veg Sandwich (Brown Bread)
A simple and filling snack made with basic vegetables, ideal for college or office breaks.