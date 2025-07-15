5 Celebs Who Kissed on Camera Without Script

Although all films are scripted, actors employ various techniques to make their on-screen love stories convincing. One of the best ways to achieve authenticity in a scene is through improvisation. While it can be daunting to surprise your co-star with an unexpected kiss, the payoff often outweighs the risk.

At Bright Side, we appreciate actors who go the extra mile for our entertainment. This time, we’re highlighting moments in movies and TV shows that were enhanced by spontaneous kisses.