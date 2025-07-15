LIVE TV
donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List New Jersey floods
  • 5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them

5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them

Monsoon brings relief from the heat but also invites a range of common pests like mosquitoes, ants, rodents, cockroaches, and termites. The humid and damp conditions are ideal for their breeding and infestation. These pests pose health risks, contaminate food, and damage furniture and wires. Preventive measures like sealing cracks, removing stagnant water, maintaining hygiene, and using natural or chemical repellents can help in keeping your home pest free during the rainy season. Staying alert and adopting timely control methods ensures safety and comfort throughout the monsoon. Early action is the key to avoiding major pest related problems.

By: Kanishka Rohilli Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Common Monsoon Pests - Photo Gallery
1/5

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water during the monsoon. Use mosquito repellents and eliminate water puddles to stay safe

Common Monsoon Pests - Photo Gallery
2/5

Ants

Monsoon drives ants indoors in search of food. Keep your home clean and use natural repellents like vinegar

Common Monsoon Pests - Photo Gallery
3/5

Rats And Rodents

Rain forces rodents indoors, damaging food and wires. Seal gaps and use traps or peppermint oil

Common Monsoon Pests - Photo Gallery
4/5

Cockroaches

Cockroaches thrive in humid spaces. Use boric acid, gel baits, and keep bathrooms and kitchens dry

Common Monsoon Pests - Photo Gallery
5/5

Termites

Termites flourish in damp wood during the summer. Protect furniture with anti-termite sprays and proper ventilation

5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them - Gallery Image

5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them - Gallery Image

