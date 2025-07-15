5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them
Monsoon brings relief from the heat but also invites a range of common pests like mosquitoes, ants, rodents, cockroaches, and termites. The humid and damp conditions are ideal for their breeding and infestation. These pests pose health risks, contaminate food, and damage furniture and wires. Preventive measures like sealing cracks, removing stagnant water, maintaining hygiene, and using natural or chemical repellents can help in keeping your home pest free during the rainy season. Staying alert and adopting timely control methods ensures safety and comfort throughout the monsoon. Early action is the key to avoiding major pest related problems.
Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water during the monsoon. Use mosquito repellents and eliminate water puddles to stay safe
Ants
Monsoon drives ants indoors in search of food. Keep your home clean and use natural repellents like vinegar
Rats And Rodents
Rain forces rodents indoors, damaging food and wires. Seal gaps and use traps or peppermint oil
Cockroaches
Cockroaches thrive in humid spaces. Use boric acid, gel baits, and keep bathrooms and kitchens dry
Termites
Termites flourish in damp wood during the summer. Protect furniture with anti-termite sprays and proper ventilation