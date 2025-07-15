5 Common Monsoon Pests And How To Deal With Them

Monsoon brings relief from the heat but also invites a range of common pests like mosquitoes, ants, rodents, cockroaches, and termites. The humid and damp conditions are ideal for their breeding and infestation. These pests pose health risks, contaminate food, and damage furniture and wires. Preventive measures like sealing cracks, removing stagnant water, maintaining hygiene, and using natural or chemical repellents can help in keeping your home pest free during the rainy season. Staying alert and adopting timely control methods ensures safety and comfort throughout the monsoon. Early action is the key to avoiding major pest related problems.