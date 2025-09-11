5 Countries That Don’t Have An Army, But Are Still Safe To Travel
Most countries in the world maintain armies for defence, but a handful have chosen another path—living without a standing military.
While that might sound risky, these nations are also some of the safest and most peaceful places on Earth. Instead of funding armed forces, many of them invest in healthcare, education, and sustainability, creating secure and welcoming environments for residents and travelers alike.
Iceland
Iceland abolished its army in 1869 and relies on NATO and the US for defence.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica abolished its army in 1949. The funds once reserved for defense now go to education, healthcare, and the environment.
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein gave up its army in 1868 due to cost. Since then, it relies on Switzerland and Austria for defense while maintaining very low crime rates.
Monaco
Monaco has no standing army and depends on France for defense. Internal security is handled by police and ceremonial guards.
Panama
Panama abolished its army in 1990 and confirmed it in its 1994 Constitution. Today, public forces manage law and order.