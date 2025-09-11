LIVE TV
5 Countries That Don’t Have An Army, But Are Still Safe To Travel

Most countries in the world maintain armies for defence, but a handful have chosen another path—living without a standing military.

While that might sound risky, these nations are also some of the safest and most peaceful places on Earth. Instead of funding armed forces, many of them invest in healthcare, education, and sustainability, creating secure and welcoming environments for residents and travelers alike.

By: Last Updated: September 11, 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
Iceland
1/5

Iceland

Iceland abolished its army in 1869 and relies on NATO and the US for defence.

Costa Rica
2/5

Costa Rica

Costa Rica abolished its army in 1949. The funds once reserved for defense now go to education, healthcare, and the environment.

Liechtenstein
3/5

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein gave up its army in 1868 due to cost. Since then, it relies on Switzerland and Austria for defense while maintaining very low crime rates.

Monaco
4/5

Monaco

Monaco has no standing army and depends on France for defense. Internal security is handled by police and ceremonial guards.

Panama
5/5

Panama

Panama abolished its army in 1990 and confirmed it in its 1994 Constitution. Today, public forces manage law and order.

