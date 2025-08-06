5 Nations That Celebrate Independence Day with India on August 15
India shares August 15 Independence Day with Bahrain, Liechtenstein, South Korea, North Korea, and Republic of the Congo.
India
As we know, this year India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, 15th August 2025. While the tricolour will fly high across the country, check out other countries that share Independence Day with our country, India!
Bahrain
Bahrain declared independence from British rule on August 15, 1971. Although celebrated unofficially, its official National Day is observed on December 16 annually.
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein celebrates its National Day on August 15, combining the Prince’s birthday and a religious feast. It’s a public holiday marked with fireworks and patriotic festivities.
South Korea
South Korea observes August 15 as Gwangbokjeol, marking liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. Celebrated with ceremonies, parades, and tributes to independence fighters.
North Korea
North Korea commemorates August 15, 1945, as Liberation Day from Japanese occupation. Known as Jogukhaebangui nal, it includes mass rallies, state speeches, and patriotic displays.
Republic of the Congo
The Republic of the Congo gained independence from France on August 15, 1960. The day is marked with official ceremonies, parades, and cultural celebrations across the country.