5 Cute And Stylish Gemini Prompts That You Must Try For Diwali, Just Copy Paste It From Here

Diwali remains India’s most celebrated festival, and Instagram plays a vital role in showcasing festive joy. With Google Gemini AI, users can create retro 4K portraits that capture both tradition and modernity.

This gallery highlights 5 creative AI prompts designed for boys to try this Diwali. Each style combines ethnic outfits, vibrant lighting, and cultural elements like diyas, rangolis, and fireworks.

These ready-to-use prompts allow anyone to generate stunning Instagram-ready photos. Scroll through the gallery to explore festive looks, retro filters, and photo concepts that bring out the spirit of light and celebration.