LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Daily Self-Care Habits That Can Boost Your Mental Health

5 Daily Self-Care Habits That Can Boost Your Mental Health

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet it’s often ignored in our daily routines. Practicing small self-care habits can help reduce stress, improve emotional balance, and make everyday life feel more manageable. Here are five simple self-care habits that can positively impact your mental well-being.

Published By: Published: March 11, 2026 17:15:34 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Create a Simple Daily Routine
1/5
5 Easy Self-Care Habits That Actually Improve Mental Health

Create a Simple Daily Routine

Having a loose routine gives your mind stability and reduces anxiety. Even small habits like fixed wake-up times or meal timings help your brain feel more in control.

You Might Be Interested In
Journal Your Thoughts (No Rules)
2/5

Journal Your Thoughts (No Rules)

Writing down your feelings helps release emotional overload. You don’t need perfect words—just dump your thoughts to clear your mind and understand yourself better.

Get Sunlight & Move Your Body
3/5

Get Sunlight & Move Your Body

Natural sunlight boosts mood-regulating hormones, while light movement reduces stress. A short walk, stretching, or sitting in the sun can instantly lift your mental state.

You Might Be Interested In
Limit Digital Overload
4/5

Limit Digital Overload

Constant scrolling increases comparison and mental fatigue. Setting screen-free time—especially before bed—helps calm your nervous system and improves focus.

You Might Be Interested In
Prioritise Rest Without Guilt
5/5

Prioritise Rest Without Guilt

Rest is not laziness—it’s recovery. Proper sleep and intentional downtime help regulate emotions, reduce burnout, and improve overall mental clarity.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS