Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
  • 5 Early Symptoms of Pregnancy Before a Missed Period

5 Early Symptoms of Pregnancy Before a Missed Period

In the first 1–2 weeks after conception, your body may start showing small changes because of rising hormones. Some symptoms feel exactly like period symptoms, but if they appear together or feel different than usual, it can be an early pregnancy sign.

`Missed Period (Most Common Sign)
1/5

Missed Period (Most Common Sign)

If your period is late by 5–7 days or more, it’s often the first noticeable sign.

However, irregular cycles, stress, or sudden weight changes can delay periods too.

Light Spotting + Mild Cramps (Implantation Signs)
2/5
Karnataka approved periods leave for women. (Photo: Canva)

Light Spotting + Mild Cramps (Implantation Signs)

Some people notice very light bleeding (pink/brown spotting) a few days before expected periods.

It may come with mild lower belly cramps, but it’s usually lighter than period pain.

Breast Changes (Tenderness, Swelling, Sensitivity)
3/5
Breast Cancer Alert

Breast Changes (Tenderness, Swelling, Sensitivity)

Your breasts may feel sore, heavy, or swollen, and the nipples may look darker.

This happens due to hormonal changes preparing the body for pregnancy.

Morning Sickness (Nausea, Food Smell Sensitivity)
4/5
Image Credit- Pinterest

Morning Sickness (Nausea, Food Smell Sensitivity)

You may feel nauseous, especially in the morning, or feel irritated by strong smells.

Some people also feel bloated or get sudden food cravings/aversions.

Extreme Tiredness + Sleepiness
5/5
Credit: Freepik

Extreme Tiredness + Sleepiness

Feeling unusually tired even after proper rest can be an early pregnancy sign.

Your body works harder, and hormones like progesterone can make you feel sleepy.

