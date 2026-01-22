5 Early Symptoms of Pregnancy Before a Missed Period
In the first 1–2 weeks after conception, your body may start showing small changes because of rising hormones. Some symptoms feel exactly like period symptoms, but if they appear together or feel different than usual, it can be an early pregnancy sign.
Missed Period (Most Common Sign)
If your period is late by 5–7 days or more, it’s often the first noticeable sign.
However, irregular cycles, stress, or sudden weight changes can delay periods too.
Light Spotting + Mild Cramps (Implantation Signs)
Some people notice very light bleeding (pink/brown spotting) a few days before expected periods.
It may come with mild lower belly cramps, but it’s usually lighter than period pain.
Breast Changes (Tenderness, Swelling, Sensitivity)
Your breasts may feel sore, heavy, or swollen, and the nipples may look darker.
This happens due to hormonal changes preparing the body for pregnancy.
Morning Sickness (Nausea, Food Smell Sensitivity)
You may feel nauseous, especially in the morning, or feel irritated by strong smells.
Some people also feel bloated or get sudden food cravings/aversions.
Extreme Tiredness + Sleepiness
Feeling unusually tired even after proper rest can be an early pregnancy sign.
Your body works harder, and hormones like progesterone can make you feel sleepy.