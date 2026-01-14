LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Easy and Tasty Cuisines to Try Cooking at Home Without Professional Skills

5 Easy and Tasty Cuisines to Try Cooking at Home Without Professional Skills

Cooking at home is a wonderful way to explore different cultures through food without stepping out of your kitchen. Trying new cuisines not only improves your cooking skills but also helps you understand diverse flavors ingredients and techniques from around the world. From comforting classics to bold and spicy dishes experimenting with international cuisines at home can be both fun and rewarding.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 14, 2026 15:33:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Italian Cuisine
1/6
5 Easy and Tasty Cuisines to Try Cooking at Home Without Professional Skills

Italian Cuisine

Italian food is comforting and beginner friendly. You can start with pasta dishes like aglio e olio, creamy Alfredo, or classic tomato based sauces. Homemade pizza, risotto, and tiramisu are also great options to explore.

You Might Be Interested In
Chinese Cuisine
2/6

Chinese Cuisine

Chinese dishes are quick to cook and full of bold flavors. Stir fried noodles, fried rice, Manchurian, and chili chicken are popular choices. Basic sauces like soy, vinegar, and chili paste make home cooking easier.

Mexican Cuisine
3/6

Mexican Cuisine

Mexican food is fun and colorful. You can make tacos, burritos, quesadillas, or nachos using simple ingredients. Fresh salsas, beans, and spices add great flavor without complicated steps.

You Might Be Interested In
Thai Cuisine
4/6

Thai Cuisine

Thai cuisine balances sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors. Start with dishes like pad Thai, green curry, red curry, or Thai fried rice. Coconut milk and fresh herbs make these dishes special.

Japanese Cuisine
5/6

Japanese Cuisine

Japanese cooking focuses on simplicity and presentation. You can try making sushi rolls, ramen, teriyaki dishes, or tempura at home. Many recipes use minimal ingredients but require attention to detail.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The recipes and cuisine suggestions mentioned are for general information and inspiration only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS