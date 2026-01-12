LIVE TV
  • 5 Easy DIY Face Masks for Naturally Glowing Skin

5 Easy DIY Face Masks for Naturally Glowing Skin

Not every kitchen remedy is skin-safe. Discover five easy, DIY face masks that boost glow while avoiding common home ingredients that may harm your skin by Dr. Manasi.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 12, 2026 18:24:10 IST
Kitchen Skincare, Not Always Safe
1/9

Kitchen Skincare, Not Always Safe

DIY skincare sounds tempting, but not every kitchen ingredient suits facial skin. Some commonly used home remedies can disrupt your skin barrier, causing irritation, sensitivity, or long-term damage instead of the glow you expect.

Gentle Cleansing for Instant Freshness
2/9

Gentle Cleansing for Instant Freshness

Besan mixed with curd works as a mild cleanser and brightener. This combination helps remove dirt and excess oil while maintaining skin balance, making it a safer alternative to harsh homemade scrubs.

Soothe and Hydrate Naturally
3/9

Soothe and Hydrate Naturally

Fresh aloe vera gel is a skin savior. It hydrates, calms inflammation, and supports healing, making it ideal for sensitive, irritated, or sun-exposed skin when used in its pure form.

Calm Exfoliation Without Damage
4/9

Calm Exfoliation Without Damage

Oatmeal blended with yoghurt offers gentle exfoliation. It removes dead skin cells while soothing dryness and irritation, unlike abrasive scrubs that can create microtears and weaken your skin’s protective barrier.

Cooling Care for Tired Skin
5/9

Cooling Care for Tired Skin

Cucumber juice and pulp refresh overheated or dull skin. Rich in water content, cucumber helps hydrate, cool, and soothe inflammation, making it perfect for quick skin revival after long days.

Oil Control the Safe Way
6/9

Oil Control the Safe Way

Multani mitti mixed with rose water absorbs excess oil and purifies pores. This traditional blend refreshes skin without stripping moisture, helping oily and combination skin feel clean, balanced, and calm.

Ingredients Best Left in the Kitchen
7/9

Ingredients Best Left in the Kitchen

Baking soda, lemon, coffee scrubs, tomatoes, and raw eggs can irritate skin. Their harsh textures or acidic nature may disrupt pH levels, increase sensitivity, or even cause infections when applied to the face.

Smart DIY Is About Balance
8/9

Smart DIY Is About Balance

Healthy glow comes from choosing gentle, proven combinations and avoiding harsh ingredients. Dermatologists recommend respecting your skin barrier because safe, simple care consistently outperforms aggressive DIY trends.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

