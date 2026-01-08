LIVE TV
  5 Easy DIY Hair Masks for Dry, Frizzy and Damaged Hair for Faster Hair Growth

5 Easy DIY Hair Masks for Dry, Frizzy and Damaged Hair for Faster Hair Growth

Healthy hair doesn’t always require expensive salon treatments. These DIY hair masks are made with natural ingredients that nourish, repair and strengthen your hair from root to tip.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 17:52:30 IST
Coconut Oil & Honey Hair Mask
5 Easy DIY Hair Masks for Dry, Frizzy and Damaged Hair for Faster Hair Growth

Coconut Oil & Honey Hair Mask

Coconut oil deeply moisturizes the hair while honey locks in hydration and adds shine.
How to use: Mix 2 tablespoons coconut oil with 1 tablespoon honey. Apply evenly, leave for 30 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo.

Aloe Vera & Curd Hair Mask
Aloe Vera & Curd Hair Mask

Aloe vera soothes the scalp and curd strengthens hair strands.
How to use: Combine 3 tablespoons aloe vera gel with 2 tablespoons curd. Massage into the scalp and hair, leave for 25 minutes, then wash off.

Banana & Olive Oil Hair Mask
Banana & Olive Oil Hair Mask

Banana restores softness while olive oil repairs split ends.
How to use: Mash one ripe banana and mix with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Apply for 20–30 minutes before rinsing.

Egg & Yogurt Hair Mask
Egg & Yogurt Hair Mask

Eggs are rich in protein, helping strengthen hair and reduce breakage.
How to use: Whisk 1 egg with 2 tablespoons yogurt. Apply to hair, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

Onion Juice & Castor Oil Hair Mask
Onion Juice & Castor Oil Hair Mask

Onion juice improves blood circulation while castor oil promotes thicker hair growth.
How to use: Mix 2 tablespoons onion juice with 1 tablespoon castor oil. Apply to scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then shampoo.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional hair or medical advice. Results may vary based on hair type and usage.

Tags:

