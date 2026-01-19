LIVE TV
  • 5 Easy High-Protein Breakfasts for College & Office Goers for Busy Mornings

5 Easy High-Protein Breakfasts for College & Office Goers for Busy Mornings

Busy mornings don’t mean you have to skip a healthy breakfast.
These quick high-protein options are filling, tasty, and perfect for college/office rush.

Published: January 19, 2026 17:25:57 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Greek Yogurt with nuts and fruits
1/5
Greek yogurt (Canva)

Greek Yogurt with nuts and fruits

Thick yogurt gives quick protein and adding almonds/chia makes it filling and tasty.

Paneer Bhurji (Quick Version)
2/5
Paneer Bhurji (Quick Version)

Crumble paneer with onion, tomato, and spices—ready fast and keeps you full for hours.

Moong Dal Chilla
3/5
Image Credit- Pinterest

Moong Dal Chilla

High-protein and light, these chillas cook quickly and taste amazing with chutney or curd.

Peanut Butter Banana Toast
4/5

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

A perfect combo of protein + energy, great for busy mornings and gym/college days.

Boiled Eggs / Egg Omelette (Or Tofu Scramble Veg Option)
5/5

Boiled Eggs / Egg Omelette (Or Tofu Scramble Veg Option)

Eggs are the easiest protein breakfast, and tofu scramble works great if you want vegetarian.

