LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato embassy advisory india indvnz breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Easy Home Remedies for Better Diggestion & Reduced Bloating

5 Easy Home Remedies for Better Diggestion & Reduced Bloating

Feeling bloated, heavy, or uncomfortable after meals? You don’t always need medicines to fix digestion issues. These simple home remedies use everyday kitchen ingredients to keep your stomach light and healthy.

Published By: Published: January 14, 2026 16:19:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ajwain (Carom Seeds) Water
1/5
5 Easy Home Remedies for Better Diggestion & Reduced Bloating

Ajwain (Carom Seeds) Water

Ajwain helps reduce gas, bloating, and acidity. Drinking warm ajwain water after meals can ease digestion quickly.

You Might Be Interested In
Jeera (Cumin) Water
2/5

Jeera (Cumin) Water

Cumin stimulates digestive enzymes and improves gut health. A glass of jeera water in the morning helps prevent indigestion.

Ginger and Lemon Water
3/5

Ginger and Lemon Water

Ginger aids digestion while lemon boosts stomach acids. Together, they help relieve nausea, bloating, and heaviness.

You Might Be Interested In
Buttermilk (Chaas)
4/5

Buttermilk (Chaas)

Buttermilk contains probiotics that support healthy digestion. Adding roasted cumin or ginger enhances its digestive benefits.

You Might Be Interested In
Warm Water After Meals
5/5

Warm Water After Meals

Drinking warm water helps break down food and improves nutrient absorption. It also prevents bloating and stomach discomfort.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS