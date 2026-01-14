5 Easy Home Remedies for Better Diggestion & Reduced Bloating
Feeling bloated, heavy, or uncomfortable after meals? You don’t always need medicines to fix digestion issues. These simple home remedies use everyday kitchen ingredients to keep your stomach light and healthy.
Ajwain (Carom Seeds) Water
Ajwain helps reduce gas, bloating, and acidity. Drinking warm ajwain water after meals can ease digestion quickly.
Jeera (Cumin) Water
Cumin stimulates digestive enzymes and improves gut health. A glass of jeera water in the morning helps prevent indigestion.
Ginger and Lemon Water
Ginger aids digestion while lemon boosts stomach acids. Together, they help relieve nausea, bloating, and heaviness.
Buttermilk (Chaas)
Buttermilk contains probiotics that support healthy digestion. Adding roasted cumin or ginger enhances its digestive benefits.
Warm Water After Meals
Drinking warm water helps break down food and improves nutrient absorption. It also prevents bloating and stomach discomfort.