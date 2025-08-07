LIVE TV
  • 5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic Afgani Okra at Home

5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic Afgani Okra at Home

Check to cook authentic Afghan-style okra at home in just 5 easy steps. Get the full recipe, ingredients, and traditional cooking tips.

Ingredients

250g fresh okra (bhindi), 1 medium onion (sliced), 2 medium tomatoes (chopped), 4–5 garlic cloves (finely chopped), 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp turmeric powder, salt to taste, 3 tbsp oil, fresh coriander for garnish.

Wash and Prepare the Okra

Wash okra well and keep it dry. Cut off the stem and slice each pod into 1-inch pieces to prevent slime formation during cooking.

Light Frying of Okra

Heat 2 tbsp oil. Add chopped okra and saute on medium heat till it turns slightly crisp and non-sticky. Set aside.

Prepare the Afghan Masala

Into the same pan, sprinkle a little oil. Add the cumin seeds, garlic, and onion slices. Fry till the onions turn golden. Now add the tomatoes and cook until soft.

Add Spices and You Have Your Masala

Add turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Cook the masala till the oil separates. Gently fold in all of the pre-fried okra.

Simmer and Serve

Now loosely cover and simmer on low for 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot with roti or Afghan naan.

Disclaimer

This recipe is based on traditional cooking methods and general ingredients. Individual tastes, dietary needs, and regional variations may affect results. Please adjust spices and ingredients as per your preferences or health conditions.

