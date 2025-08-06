LIVE TV
  • 5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic South Indian Style Okra Chips at Home

5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic South Indian Style Okra Chips at Home

This simple, step-by-step guide shows you how to make crispy, healthy okra chips at home using either an oven or an air fryer. With just a few ingredients and 15–20 minutes, you’ll enjoy a guilt-free, crunchy snack that’s perfect for weight watchers, keto followers, or anyone looking to replace fried chips with a healthier alternative. Follow the full recipe with seasoning tips and storage advice.

1/7

Ingredients (for 2 servings)

You are required to take 15–20 fresh okra pods, 1–2 tablespoons olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon paprika, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, and optional chaat masala.

2/7

Preparation of Okra and Cutting

Firstly, you are required to wash the fresh okra thoroughly. Pat it dry, then slice it into an even round shape or strips one-fourth inch thick.

3/7

Seasoning of the Slices

After that, you need to the sliced okra is placed into a mixing bowl. Take olive oil, salt, and spices such as paprika or garlic powder, are sprinkle them over it. Toss gently to coat.

4/7

Preheat Oven/Air Fryer

Afterwards, you have to turn the oven on for a hot 180°C (350°F) preheat. Preheat an air fryer to 160°C (320°F) for this case.

5/7

Set for Cooking

Now, you have to line the baking tray with parchment paper. Arrange the slices of okra in a single layer, avoiding any overlapping, to achieve even crispiness.

6/7

Bake or Air Fry

Afterwards, you need to bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, or air fry for 10 to 12 minutes, until crisp. Now, you can cool it before you serve.

7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe is for general informational purposes only. Please consult a nutritionist if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

