5 Effective Ways to Remove Cockroaches at Home
Natural home remedies like baking soda-sugar traps, garlic-onion-pepper spray, boric acid, bay leaves, and neem oil effectively reduce cockroach infestations, safer than chemicals.
Baking Soda and Sugar Trap
Mix the same amount of baking soda and sugar. Sugar attracts cockroaches; baking soda comes in their digestive tract and kills them. Spread this mix across sinks, corners, and under appliances.
Garlic, Onion, and Pepper Spray
Mix one part each of crushed garlic, onion, and powdered red pepper and boil with nine parts water. Strain and spray in affected areas. The strong smell repels cockroaches and keeps them away naturally and effectively.
Boric Acid
Sprinkle some powdered boric acid where cockroaches frequent, such as under sinks or behind appliances. Helping it stick to their little legs proves fatal for them. Toxic to kids and pets, steer clear.
Bay Leaves
Crush bay leaves and place them inside cabinets, corner spots, or on kitchen shelves. The cockroach hates the smell and will steer clear of these areas. It is a toxic-less, pleasant-smelling, and cost-effective repellent.
Neem Oil
Neem oil is mixed with water and sprayed in cockroach-threatened zones. Its antibacterial properties mess up the pest's hormonal system; hence stops reproduction and infestation. It's safe, natural, and active for daily use.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. These natural methods may help minor cockroach issues but aren’t guaranteed. For severe infestations or health risks, consult a licensed pest‑control professional.