5 English Cricketers With Most Runs At The Oval

The top run-scorers at The Oval are all Englishmen. Known for its historic charm and batting-friendly surface, The Oval has long been a venue where England’s greatest batters have etched their names into the record books. Let’s have a look at the top 5 English cricketers with the most test runs on this ground. 

1/5

Leonard Hutton

Leonard Hutton scored a total of 1521 runs in 12 matches from 1937-1954 and is still the highest scorer on this ground.

2/5

Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook has scored a total of 1217 runs in 13 matches from 2006-2018.

3/5

Graham Gooch

Graham Gooch scored a total of 1097 runs at this venue in 12 matches from 1978-1994.

4/5

Wally Hammond

Wally Hammond scored a total of 930 runs at this venue in 12 matches from 1928-1946.

5/5

Herbert Sutcliffe

Herbert Sutcliffe has scored a total of 916 runs at this venue in 7 matches from 1924-1934.

