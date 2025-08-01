5 English Cricketers With Most Runs At The Oval
The top run-scorers at The Oval are all Englishmen. Known for its historic charm and batting-friendly surface, The Oval has long been a venue where England’s greatest batters have etched their names into the record books. Let’s have a look at the top 5 English cricketers with the most test runs on this ground.
Leonard Hutton
Leonard Hutton scored a total of 1521 runs in 12 matches from 1937-1954 and is still the highest scorer on this ground.
Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook has scored a total of 1217 runs in 13 matches from 2006-2018.
Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch scored a total of 1097 runs at this venue in 12 matches from 1978-1994.
Wally Hammond
Wally Hammond scored a total of 930 runs at this venue in 12 matches from 1928-1946.
Herbert Sutcliffe
Herbert Sutcliffe has scored a total of 916 runs at this venue in 7 matches from 1924-1934.