5 Fastest Centuries in Men’s T20I (Full Members)

Tim David smashed a 37-ball century, becoming the fastest Australian to reach a T20I hundred. He fell just short of the full-member record held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller (35 balls). Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza leads overall with a 33-ball ton vs non-member Gambia.

Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
Sikandar Raza scored a 33-ball T20I century against Gambia in 2024. This is the fastest for a player of a full member nation, although the opponent was a non member nation.

South Africa's David Miller scored a 35-ball century against Bangladesh in 2017.

India's Rohit Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek Sharma scored a 37-ball century in a T20I for India against West Indies in 2025

Tim David recently scored a 37-ball ton against West Indies for Australia and is now the fastest T20I centurion for Australia

Disclaimer

Image Credit - X

