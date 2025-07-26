5 Fastest Centuries in Men’s T20I (Full Members)
Tim David smashed a 37-ball century, becoming the fastest Australian to reach a T20I hundred. He fell just short of the full-member record held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller (35 balls). Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza leads overall with a 33-ball ton vs non-member Gambia.
Sikandar Raza scored a 33-ball T20I century against Gambia in 2024. This is the fastest for a player of a full member nation, although the opponent was a non member nation.
South Africa's David Miller scored a 35-ball century against Bangladesh in 2017.
India's Rohit Sharma smashed a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Abhishek Sharma scored a 37-ball century in a T20I for India against West Indies in 2025
Tim David recently scored a 37-ball ton against West Indies for Australia and is now the fastest T20I centurion for Australia
