5 Fastest T20I Centuries For Australia

Tim David smashed one of the fastest and most explosive T20I centuries for Australia, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls against the West Indies. Here’s a look at the five fastest T20I centurions in Australian cricket history (Men’s).

Tim David smashed a 37-ball century against West Indies in 2025 and now holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Australian.

Josh Inglis – 43 balls vs Scotland, 2024. He scored a total of 103 in 49 balls.

Aaron Finch – 47 balls vs England, 2013. He scored a total of 156 runs in just 63 balls.

Josh Inglis – 47 balls vs India, 2023. He scored a total of 110 runs in 50 balls.

Glenn Maxwell – 47 balls vs India, 2023. He scored an unbeaten 104 off 48 balls.

