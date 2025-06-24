5 Foods That Protect You from Allergies During Monsoon
The monsoon season brings cool rains but also a rise in allergic reactions due to humidity, mold, and stagnant water. Consuming the right foods can strengthen your immunity and help prevent common allergies. Here are 5 foods that can protect your body this monsoon.
Turmeric – The Golden Shield
Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce allergy symptoms like sneezing and inflammation.
Ginger – Nature’s Antihistamine
Ginger helps relieve respiratory allergies and congestion. Its natural antihistamine properties make it a powerful monsoon remedy.
Garlic – Immunity Enhancer
Garlic is a natural antibiotic and immune booster. It helps fight infections and reduces allergy-triggered inflammation.
Citrus Fruits – Vitamin C Rich
Oranges, lemons, and other citrus fruits are high in Vitamin C, which strengthens immunity and reduces allergic reactions.
Probiotic Yogurt – Gut Health Guardian
ogurt contains probiotics that support gut health and regulate immune responses, lowering the chances of allergic flare-ups.