5 Foods That Reduce Bloating Fast and Make You Feel Light Instantly

Bloating can make your stomach feel tight, heavy, and uncomfortable within minutes. The good news is that certain foods can help calm your digestion fast, reduce gas, and make you feel light again quickly. Here are 5 foods that work like quick relief for bloating.

Cucumber
Cucumber

Cucumber is high in water and helps flush out extra salt from your body, which reduces swelling and puffiness. It also feels super light on the stomach and helps you feel less heavy.

Banana
image credit: X/NanoBanana

Banana

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and reduce water retention. They’re also easy to digest and can calm your stomach quickly.

Ginger
Ginger and Turmeric

Ginger

Ginger helps relax your stomach muscles and improves digestion, which can reduce gas and bloating. You can have it as ginger tea or even chew a small piece after meals.

Papaya
Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that supports digestion and helps break down food faster. It’s especially good if your bloating happens after heavy meals.

Yogurt
5/5
Yogurt (Photo: Canva)

Yogurt

Curd has probiotics (good bacteria) that improve gut health and help reduce gas issues. It’s best to have plain curd instead of flavored or sugary ones.

