5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion
While almonds are healthy, combining them with certain foods like soy, citrus, or sugary snacks may reduce their benefits or cause discomfort.
High-Oxalate Foods
Treatment with almonds and spinach, beets, or sweet potatoes may increase oxalate levels and increase the risk of kidney stone formation.
Processed Sugary Foods
Almonds eaten with sugary foods will spike the blood sugar, and such values will decrease the benefits of almonds on metabolism.
Salty Snacks
If you know that almonds are consumed with processed salt snacks such as chips, the consumption of sodium increases. It may pose heart health problems, water retention, or bloating during the day.
Soy Products
Both almonds and soy contain phytic acid, which greatly reduces mineral absorption so that the body cannot absorb iron, calcium, and zinc.
Citrus Fruits
Those who consume citrus fruits and almonds together may have trouble with digestion or acidity, although this may not be troubling for the majority.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for dietary guidance.