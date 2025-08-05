  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion

While almonds are healthy, combining them with certain foods like soy, citrus, or sugary snacks may reduce their benefits or cause discomfort.

By: Last Updated: August 5, 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
1/6

High-Oxalate Foods

Treatment with almonds and spinach, beets, or sweet potatoes may increase oxalate levels and increase the risk of kidney stone formation.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
2/6

Processed Sugary Foods

Almonds eaten with sugary foods will spike the blood sugar, and such values will decrease the benefits of almonds on metabolism.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
3/6

Salty Snacks

If you know that almonds are consumed with processed salt snacks such as chips, the consumption of sodium increases. It may pose heart health problems, water retention, or bloating during the day.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
4/6

Soy Products

Both almonds and soy contain phytic acid, which greatly reduces mineral absorption so that the body cannot absorb iron, calcium, and zinc.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
5/6

Citrus Fruits

Those who consume citrus fruits and almonds together may have trouble with digestion or acidity, although this may not be troubling for the majority.

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider for dietary guidance.

Tags:

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery
5 Foods You Should Avoid Mixing with Almonds for Better Digestion - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?