  • India’s Forgotten Fruits: 5 Local Fruits Making a Comeback for Better Health

 5 traditional Indian fruits that are rich in nutrients and making a healthy comeback in modern diets from kokum to wood apple and beyond.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 10:26 PM IST
1/7

Ber (Indian Jujube)

Ber is an old and now understudied fruit. It is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber and some people are rediscovering it as a natural immunity booster.

2/7

Phalsa (Indian Sherbet Berry)

Phalsa, which helps prevent the heat of summer, is a refreshing sour berry that improves digestion and is high in antioxidants. Once considered uninteresting, it is again starting to appear in farmers' markets.

3/7

Chalta (Elephant Apple)

Chalta is sour and has a medicinal history in the Northeast of India. It is something that helps with gut health and can be put in chutneys, jams, and curries.

4/7

Kokum

Kokum grows along the coast and is a fruit that supports digestion, minimizes inflammation, and should keep the body cool. It gains antioxidants from the juicy center (the yellow interior), and is making a bit of a comeback in wellness drinks and as spice.

5/7

Wood Apple (Bael)

Bael is a gut cleansing superfruit that cools us down while facilitating digestion, commonly consumed as juice. Bael has a strong reputation in Ayurveda and is a food often taken seriously.

6/7

Why These Forgotten Fruits are Important Nowadays

Forgetting fruits comes with advantages, but they are also a source of good nutrition. The resurgence of forgotten fruits acts as a reminder for the benefits of biodiversity, strengthens organic farmers, and reclaims India's ancient food heritage in a peaceful and organic manner.

7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider before making dietary changes.

