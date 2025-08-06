5 Gothic TV Shows to Watch Before Watching Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix
If you liked the spooky vibe and mystery in Wednesday, then we are here for you with a list of binge-worthy gothic movies. They will take over your weekends and couch, let’s check out series with lots of magical secrets.
Locke & Key (2020)
Locke & Key (2020) is a perfect supernatural, gothic teen drama created by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The story revolves around three siblings uncovering dark secrets of a haunted mansion called Keyhouse. The series is streaming on Netflix.
Haunting of Hill House (2018)
The Haunting of Hill House (2018) is a master of the gothic movies with lots of horror, family drama, and psychological trauma. The movie is perfect for those who love horror movies with a supernatural blend. It shows how a group of siblings experiences paranormal activities from their childhood to the present day. This movie is streaming on Netflix.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020)
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020) is a great series to watch before Wednesday. The series shows Sabrina’s darker and witcher rituals. This series is streaming on Netflix.
Penny Dreadful (2014–2016)
Penny Dreadful (2014–2016) has classic characters that bring a terrific twist. This movie is perfect for those who love dark mythology and elegant horror. The series draws upon many public domain characters from 19th-century Victorian Gothic fiction. Watch this on Amazon Prime Video.
Crimson Peak (2015)
Crimson Peak (2015) is Guillermo del Toro’s visual gothic masterpiece. If you are a fan of ghosts lurking in the walls and a tragic romantic story, then this pick is for you. Watch this on Netflix.
