5 Gut-Friendly Foods Every Woman Should Add to Her Diet for Better Digestion and Hormone Balance

Discover 5 gut-friendly foods every woman should add to her diet to improve digestion, support hormone balance, and boost overall health naturally.

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
1/7

Yogurt with Probiotic's

Yogurt is full of live cultures that are beneficial for your gut health, digestion health, and hormonal health (which is incredibly helpful for women with bloat, PMS symptoms, and etc. from PCOS).

2/7

Flax Seed

Flaxseed is high in fibre and has phytoestrogens that help maintain estrogen balance for hormonal health and regularity of bowel motions and gut health (from the inside out for other aspects of health).

3/7

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens (especially spinach and kale) are rich in magnesium, fibre, and beta carotene. Eating greens regularly has amazing inflammation-fighting effects, reduces food stagnation, and can even help your body's hormone production.

4/7

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are also high in fiber, omega-3's, and anti-oxidants! Chia. Chia seeds also help the body with their healthy fats to support the gut microbiome to be healthy, help to balance your hormones in the gut and affect constipation.

5/7

Fermented Foods (Kimchi, Sauerkraut)

Fermented foods promote the creation of healthy gut bacteria. This works in our favor as it reduces hormonal imbalance due to stress, and limitations due to gut issues and promotes improved digestion and nutrient absorption.

6/7

Suggestions

A diet focused on healing and supporting gut health can help improve mood and immunity, and restore hormonal balance. Use the following as a guide: pick only one food per week and see how your energy and gut health improves weekly.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.

