5 Headlines That Just Blew Up The Feed: In Pics
Stories in the headlines, ranging from the quiet contests in international chess tournaments to the heated discussions influencing India’s future. The last 24 hours have been quite the ride, offering a mix of domestic changes, international plots, and the constantly shifting entertainment buzz and financial industries. Here is a quick update of the most recent global buzz.
World News: Israel Escalates Syria Strikes Amid US Concerns
Tensions flared as Israel reportedly launched multiple airstrikes on Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, even disrupting live TV broadcasts. The U.S. has voiced "very concerned" sentiments, urging an end to the violence, as regional stability hangs by a thread.
National News: Parliament Committee Clears Income Tax Bill 2025
A major legislative move sees the Parliamentary panel approving the Income Tax Bill 2025 with significant suggestions, setting the stage for its tabling in the upcoming Monsoon Session. This is going to bring crucial changes to India's tax regime, impacting businesses and individuals nationwide.
Entertainment News: CBFC Sparks Fury With Cuts To Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' Debut
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is under fire again, ordering cuts to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film 'Saiyaara', including intimate scenes and "objectionable" words. This move has ignited debate over censorship and creative freedom in Bollywood, just days before the film's release.
Business News: Indian Market Sees Mixed Start Amid Global Uncertainties
The Indian equity benchmark indices, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex, opened flat amidst caution over weak global markets and persistent tariff uncertainties. Experts predict consolidation, with IT sector results still disappointing, though rural and healthcare sectors show promise.
Sports News: Praggnanandhaa Stuns Carlsen In Freestyle Chess
Indian chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa delivered a stunning defeat to Magnus Carlsen in the Freestyle Chess tournament in Las Vegas. This victory moved the young grandmaster to a sole lead, marking a significant milestone in his career and thrilling Indian sports fans.