5 Hidden Islands in Thailand You Must Explore Beyond Phuket and Krabi
Tired of tourist-packed spots like Phuket and Krabi? Discover Thailand’s best-kept secrets—lesser-known islands that offer pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and untouched charm. From tranquil escapes to adventure-packed shores, these hidden gems are perfect for travelers seeking peace, beauty, and authenticity. Here’s your guide to 5 secret Thai islands waiting to be explored!
Thailand’s hidden treasures
Koh Mak – The Eco-Friendly Escape in the Gulf of Thailand:
Located in Trat Province, Koh Mak is a quiet, eco-conscious island perfect for peaceful getaways. With no loud nightlife and only a few low-impact resorts, visitors can enjoy kayaking, snorkeling, and relaxing on empty beaches. Its laid-back vibe and focus on sustainability make it a true hidden gem for nature lovers.
Koh Yao Noi – A Peaceful Hideaway in Phang Nga Bay
Tucked between Phuket and Krabi, Koh Yao Noi offers a quiet escape with rice fields, rubber plantations, and warm local hospitality. Ideal for biking, relaxing on secluded beaches, or enjoying yoga retreats, the island is perfect for a slow, traditional Thai island experience away from the crowds.
Koh Phayam – Thailand’s Laid-Back Bohemian Escape:
Near the Myanmar border, Koh Phayam offers a glimpse of old-school Thailand with no cars, few roads, and a relaxed vibe. Popular among backpackers, the island features rustic bungalows, peaceful beaches like Ao Yai, and chilled-out bars. It's also great for surfing in monsoon season and spotting wildlife like hornbills and sea eagles.
Koh Lao Liang – A Hidden Gem for Rock Climbers and Nature Lovers:
Located in Trang Province, Koh Lao Liang is ideal for adventure seekers, offering limestone cliffs for climbing and serene, untouched beaches. Open only seasonally and with limited eco-friendly stays, this twin-island retreat (Lao Liang Nong and Lao Liang Pee) feels raw and peaceful—like Railay Beach, but quieter and more remote.
Koh Jum – Thailand’s Timeless Hideaway
Tucked between Krabi and Koh Lanta, Koh Jum offers a peaceful, village-like charm untouched by mass tourism. With no big resorts and a laid-back vibe, it’s perfect for slow travel, beach walks, and quiet sunset moments. Life moves gently here—just hammocks, fishing boats, and the soothing rhythm of island time.