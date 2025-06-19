Live Tv
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • 5 Hidden Islands in Thailand You Must Explore Beyond Phuket and Krabi

5 Hidden Islands in Thailand You Must Explore Beyond Phuket and Krabi

Tired of tourist-packed spots like Phuket and Krabi? Discover Thailand’s best-kept secrets—lesser-known islands that offer pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and untouched charm. From tranquil escapes to adventure-packed shores, these hidden gems are perfect for travelers seeking peace, beauty, and authenticity. Here’s your guide to 5 secret Thai islands waiting to be explored!

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 19, 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Thailand’s hidden treasures

Escape the crowds and discover Thailand’s hidden treasures—5 lesser-known islands beyond Phuket and Krabi, offering untouched beauty, serene beaches, and unforgettable experiences.

Koh Mak – The Eco-Friendly Escape in the Gulf of Thailand:

Located in Trat Province, Koh Mak is a quiet, eco-conscious island perfect for peaceful getaways. With no loud nightlife and only a few low-impact resorts, visitors can enjoy kayaking, snorkeling, and relaxing on empty beaches. Its laid-back vibe and focus on sustainability make it a true hidden gem for nature lovers.

Koh Yao Noi – A Peaceful Hideaway in Phang Nga Bay

Tucked between Phuket and Krabi, Koh Yao Noi offers a quiet escape with rice fields, rubber plantations, and warm local hospitality. Ideal for biking, relaxing on secluded beaches, or enjoying yoga retreats, the island is perfect for a slow, traditional Thai island experience away from the crowds.

Koh Phayam – Thailand’s Laid-Back Bohemian Escape:

Near the Myanmar border, Koh Phayam offers a glimpse of old-school Thailand with no cars, few roads, and a relaxed vibe. Popular among backpackers, the island features rustic bungalows, peaceful beaches like Ao Yai, and chilled-out bars. It's also great for surfing in monsoon season and spotting wildlife like hornbills and sea eagles.

Koh Lao Liang – A Hidden Gem for Rock Climbers and Nature Lovers:

Located in Trang Province, Koh Lao Liang is ideal for adventure seekers, offering limestone cliffs for climbing and serene, untouched beaches. Open only seasonally and with limited eco-friendly stays, this twin-island retreat (Lao Liang Nong and Lao Liang Pee) feels raw and peaceful—like Railay Beach, but quieter and more remote.

Koh Jum – Thailand’s Timeless Hideaway

Tucked between Krabi and Koh Lanta, Koh Jum offers a peaceful, village-like charm untouched by mass tourism. With no big resorts and a laid-back vibe, it’s perfect for slow travel, beach walks, and quiet sunset moments. Life moves gently here—just hammocks, fishing boats, and the soothing rhythm of island time.

