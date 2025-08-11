LIVE TV
  • 5 Highest Individual Scores In Asia Cup (ODI Format)

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, moving away from the traditional ODI setup. So far, the tournament has featured ODIs on 14 occasions. Here’s a look at the top five highest individual scores recorded in the Asia Cup’s ODI history.

By: Last Updated: August 11, 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli still holds the record of the highest individual score in Asia Cup. He scored 183 vs Pakistan in 2012.

Babar Azam

Pakistan's Babar Azam scored 151 vs Nepal in 2023.

Younis Khan

Pakistan's Younis Khan scored 144 vs Hong Kong in 2004.

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim scored a similar 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Shoaib Malik

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik scored 143 against India in 2004.

