5 Highest Innings Totals In Test Matches
Several historic Test matches feature monumental team scores, showcasing incredible batting feats. Sri Lanka’s massive 952/6 declared against India in Colombo in 1997 ended in a draw, while England’s 903/7 declared at The Oval in 1938 led to a win over Australia. Here is a look at 5 highest totals in test cricket in an innings.
1/5
Sri Lanka vs India
Sri Lanka scored the highest total ever in test cricket 952/6 dec vs India in Colombo in 1997.
2/5
England vs Australia
England scored 903/7 dec vs Australia in 1938 at The Oval.
3/5
England vs West Indies
England scored 849 against West Indies in 1930 at Kingston and match ended in draw.
4/5
England vs Pakistan
England scored 823/7 dec vs Pakistan in Multan in 2024 and won the match.
5/5
West Indies vs Pakistan
West Indies scored 790/3 dec vs Pakistan in Kingston in 1958.