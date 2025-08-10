LIVE TV
  • 5 Highest Innings Totals In Test Matches

5 Highest Innings Totals In Test Matches

Several historic Test matches feature monumental team scores, showcasing incredible batting feats. Sri Lanka’s massive 952/6 declared against India in Colombo in 1997 ended in a draw, while England’s 903/7 declared at The Oval in 1938 led to a win over Australia. Here is a look at 5 highest totals in test cricket in an innings.

By: Last Updated: August 10, 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/5

Sri Lanka vs India

Sri Lanka scored the highest total ever in test cricket 952/6 dec vs India in Colombo in 1997.

2/5

England vs Australia

England scored 903/7 dec vs Australia in 1938 at The Oval.

3/5

England vs West Indies

England scored 849 against West Indies in 1930 at Kingston and match ended in draw.

4/5

England vs Pakistan

England scored 823/7 dec vs Pakistan in Multan in 2024 and won the match.

5/5

West Indies vs Pakistan

West Indies scored 790/3 dec vs Pakistan in Kingston in 1958.

