5 Horrific Crashes Of F1 History

Five of Formula One’s most traumatic crash moments, monument in which F1 changed forever with its traumatic driver incident narratives. From Lorenzo Bandini’s Ferrari burnout in Monaco (1967) to Ronnie Peterson’s fatal Monza crash (1978), this article suggests that every crash had some safety related reform influence. It revisits Ayrton Senna’s fatal 1994 crash at Imola and Niki Lauda’s severe burn injuries in the 1976 Nürburgring horror, both crash influences took on great importance by triggering cockpit design and circuit safety improvements. And it reports on Romain Grosjean’s near-fatal, flaming crash, in 2020, at the Bahrain race without today’s protective technology he should have died. The reports presents history together with some perspective.

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
The 2002 Austrian Grand Prix collision between Nick Heidfeld and Takuma Sato miraculously concluded without serious injuries to either driver.
1/5

Austrian Grand Prix collision between Nick Heidfeld and Takuma Sato

The 2002 Austrian Grand Prix collision between Nick Heidfeld and Takuma Sato miraculously concluded without serious injuries to either driver.

Niki lauda crash - Photo Gallery
2/5

Niki Lauda Crash

In 1976, the German Grand Prix was place at the Nurburgring. Lauda lost control of his Ferrari during the second lap of the race, causing it to spin into the right-hand barriers before crashing back across the track, colliding with another vehicle and catching fire. His fellow drivers pulled him out of the fire and saved his life.

Rubens Barrichello suffered a severe collision at Imola in 1994 when his car lifted in the air and struck the fence, seemingly serving as a warning for the days ahead. Roland Ratzenberger, an F1 rookie, and the great Ayrton Senna both lost their lives on the same weekend. Formula One had a very bad period.
3/5

Rubens barrichello crash

Rubens Barrichello suffered a severe collision at Imola in 1994 when his car lifted in the air and struck the fence, seemingly serving as a warning for the days ahead. Roland Ratzenberger, an F1 rookie, and the great Ayrton Senna both lost their lives on the same weekend. Formula One had a very bad period.

Gerhard Berger's horrifying Ferrari accident at Imola in 1989 is likely still vivid in the minds of many. At the Tamburello turn, Berger lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a wall at high speed, and then rolled down the road before catching fire because his petrol tank was nearly full. The fact that he had only managed to get away with minor burns and bruises seemed unbelievable.
4/5

Gerhard Berger crash

Gerhard Berger's horrifying Ferrari accident at Imola in 1989 is likely still vivid in the minds of many. At the Tamburello turn, Berger lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a wall at high speed, and then rolled down the road before catching fire because his petrol tank was nearly full. The fact that he had only managed to get away with minor burns and bruises seemed unbelievable.

One of the last races that Ayrton Senna participated in was the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, which took place at the Imola Circuit in Italy. Rubens Barrichello, Senna's protégé, was involved in a serious automobile accident during practice on Friday before the Grand Prix, but he was spared. Senna later set the fastest time in qualifying after seeing the event. After the race, though, Senna took extra time to check his car for safety, which may have been brought on by the shock of Barrichellos' collision.
5/5

Aryton senna crash

One of the last races that Ayrton Senna participated in was the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, which took place at the Imola Circuit in Italy. Rubens Barrichello, Senna's protégé, was involved in a serious automobile accident during practice on Friday before the Grand Prix, but he was spared. Senna later set the fastest time in qualifying after seeing the event. After the race, though, Senna took extra time to check his car for safety, which may have been brought on by the shock of Barrichellos' collision.

