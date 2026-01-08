LIVE TV
  • 5 Hottest Bollywood Actresses You Didn’t Know Are From South India

5 Hottest Bollywood Actresses You Didn’t Know Are From South India

South Indian cinema has produced many talented actresses who later made a strong impact in Bollywood. Their versatility, screen presence and pan India appeal helped them successfully bridge regional cinema and Hindi films. Below are five popular South Born actresses who have worked in Bollywood movies.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 8, 2026 17:32:50 IST
Deepika Padukone
1/6
5 Hottest Bollywood Actresses You Didn’t Know Are From South India

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone began her acting career in Kannada cinema before becoming one of Bollywood’s highest paid actresses. Known for her powerful performances and elegance. She has delivered several blockbusters in Hindi cinema.

Ileana D’Cruz
2/6

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz is a well known actress from Telugu cinema who successfully transitioned into Bollywood. Her charm and natural acting earned her popularity among Hindi film audiences.

Vidya Balan
3/6

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has roots in South Indian cinema having acted in Malayalam films early in her career. She is widely praised for redefining female centric roles in Bollywood with her strong acting skills.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
4/6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her acting career in Tamil cinema before becoming a global icon. She is one of the most successful actresses to dominate both South Indian cinema and Bollywood.

Pooja Hegde
5/6

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is a leading actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema who also made her mark in Bollywood. Known for her glamorous roles and dance skills. She continues to work across industries.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. All names, trademarks, and film titles belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement is intended.

