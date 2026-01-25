LIVE TV
  • 5 Iconic and Weird Types of Kisses Couples Should Try to Spice Up Their Relationship Naturally

5 Iconic and Weird Types of Kisses Couples Should Try to Spice Up Their Relationship Naturally

Kissing is more than a romantic gesture. It helps couples express emotions, build intimacy, and keep their relationship exciting. Trying iconic and slightly weird types of kisses can bring fun and freshness into a relationship. Below are five unique kisses couples should try to naturally strengthen their bond.

Published: January 25, 2026 14:50:11 IST
Spiderman Kiss
5 Iconic and Weird Types of Kisses Couples Should Try to Spice Up Their Relationship Naturally

Spiderman Kiss

Inspired by the famous movie scene, the Spiderman kiss is done upside down. One partner leans or bends while the other gives the kiss.

Rain Kiss
Rain Kiss

This kiss happens during or just after rain, just like in romantic films.

Butterfly Kiss
Butterfly Kiss

When one person flutters their eyelashes against their partner's skin.

Ice Cube Kiss
Ice Cube Kiss

Passing an ice cube from mouth to mouth.

Lizard Kiss
Lizard Kiss

A quick, playful, tongue focused kiss.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is meant for educational and informational purposes only.

Tags:

