5 Iconic Love Triangles In K-Drama, Second Lead Syndrome Alert!

Step into k-drama haunt, where love triangles bend hearts to the endlessly stretching second lead syndrome (SLS) – right before the painful moment you find yourself throwing your support behind the oft- doomed charming second lead. With swoon romance, intolerable tension and bittersweet endings that live on long after the credits of the finale roll, this iconic trio has it all.

From soulful glances in True Beauty to the devotion in Reply 1988’s Jung-hwan, second leads steal scenes with selfless tragic charm and alternate versions of love lovefolding for the worst one, his reason to be miserable.

Whether it’s the bad boy with a soft side or the loyal friend who loves in silence, these stories prove why SLS is a global phenomenon. Grab your tissues and get ready to fall for the ones who don’t get the girl in these epic K-drama showdowns. Let’s have a look at h 5 unforgettable k-drama love triangles, each decorated with stunningly steamy moments and heartbreak.