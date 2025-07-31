5 Iconic Love Triangles In K-Drama, Second Lead Syndrome Alert!
Step into k-drama haunt, where love triangles bend hearts to the endlessly stretching second lead syndrome (SLS) – right before the painful moment you find yourself throwing your support behind the oft- doomed charming second lead. With swoon romance, intolerable tension and bittersweet endings that live on long after the credits of the finale roll, this iconic trio has it all.
From soulful glances in True Beauty to the devotion in Reply 1988’s Jung-hwan, second leads steal scenes with selfless tragic charm and alternate versions of love lovefolding for the worst one, his reason to be miserable.
Whether it’s the bad boy with a soft side or the loyal friend who loves in silence, these stories prove why SLS is a global phenomenon. Grab your tissues and get ready to fall for the ones who don’t get the girl in these epic K-drama showdowns. Let’s have a look at h 5 unforgettable k-drama love triangles, each decorated with stunningly steamy moments and heartbreak.
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Geum Jan-di enters the elite Shinhwa High school, torn between F4 leader Gu Jun-pyo and Yoon Ji-hoo. Ji-hoo’s quiet support and soulful violin-playing make him a fan favorite, but Jan-di chooses Jun-pyo’s growth, leaving Ji-hoo’s unrequited love to fuel SLS.
True Beauty (2020)
Im Ju-kyung, transformed by makeup, catches Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun’s hearts. Seo-jun’s bad-boy exterior hides fierce loyalty, fueling SLS as he supports Ju-kyung. She chooses Su-ho’s care, leaving Seo-jun’s heartbreak and song to linger.
Reply 1988 (2015)
Sung Deok-sun grows up with childhood friends Jung-hwan and Choi Taek. Jung-hwan’s SLS still triggers k-drama fans, as Deok-sun’s heart leans toward Taek’s. Fans still debate Jung-hwan’s heartbreaking hesitation, making this triangle unforgettable.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (2017)
Do Bong-soon loves CEO Ahn Min-hyuk, but cop Guk-doo’s childhood friendship fuels SLS. Guk-doo’s late realisation of his feelings and earnest care tug heartstrings, yet Bong-soon picks Min-hyuk’s quirky devotion, leaving Guk-doo behind.
Start-Up (2020)
Seo Dal-mi falls for Nam Do-san, unaware of the fact that the actual man behind those childhood letters was Han Ji-pyeong. Ji-pyeong’s sharp wit hides a soft heart, and his silent devotion screams SLS. Dal-mi picks Do-san’s charm, leaving Ji-pyeong’s sacrifice to haunt fans.